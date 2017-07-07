

Meredith MacLeod, CTVNews.ca





It may not have been the prom they dreamed of, but for patients at Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, it’s a second chance at a fairy-tale.

The hospital is hosting its eighth-annual prom Friday night for in-patient and out-patient teens who missed their own school proms due to illness or treatment. They get to forget about their illness for a while and have fun with other teens who can understand what they’re going through.

“The SickKids prom allows kids to interact with each other and make new friends and make connections as well,” said Vanessa Williams, who gets treatment at SickKids for anxiety issues, told CTV News Channel Friday.

Williams is a member of the children’s council that helped to plan this year’s event, including its Great Gatsby theme.

“It’s really brought to the teens by the teens and that’s what we’re all about, providing that centre of care so they can be involved in planning things for themselves,” said Andrea Fretz, a child life specialist at the hospital who oversees the SickKids prom.

“It is a gathering for teens to get together and have an opportunity to socialize as isolation is so often felt while being in hospital.”

The event is held at the hospital, with a nearby room transformed into a beauty salon with hair, nails and makeup artists on hand to help the teens get ready. They even have jewelry to choose from.

While the idea is to mirror the coming-of-age prom experience as much as possible – with dresses, suits, music, dancing, food and plenty of photos – parents who may be needed by their children are only down the hall, says Fretz.

Past events have included DJs, live music and Toronto FC players. Fretz promises there will special guests again this year.

Vanessa Wiens, who missed her prom last year due to jaw surgery to treat juvenile arthritis, wrote about her experience on the Sick Kids website in a post called A Prom of My Own.

“We had so much fun and I think it was such a great event. It gave us a chance to just have a great time with our friends and not experience any judgment from others.”

When asked about her message to other teens facing hardships, Williams said: “As cliché as it might sound, things will get better. And I feel as if I’m also kind of a prime example of that, as right now, I’m sitting down doing a live television broadcast, which probably wouldn’t have been possible in years that have passed, due to my anxiety. Don’t ever feel alone.”