Show me the money! Candidates to replace Premier Brad Wall reveal finances
Alanna Koch announces her intention to run for leader of the Saskatchewan Party. (JAMIE FISCHER/CTV REGINA)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 1:10PM EST
REGINA -- Former parks, culture and sport minister Ken Cheveldayoff has raised the most money so far in the race to replace Brad Wall as leader of the Saskatchewan Party and as premier.
The party has released a preliminary financial disclosure report for all officially nominated candidates and which includes donations until the end of October.
Cheveldayoff has raised more than $177,000 so far, followed by former environment minister Scott Moe at about $138,000.
Alanna Koch, the premier's former deputy minister, has raised just over $132,000, former justice minister Gord Wyant comes in at about $112,000 and former social services minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor trails at about $34,000.
Rob Clarke, a former Conservative member of Parliament and RCMP sergeant, is not included because he just announced his intention to join the leadership race this week.
The new leader is to be chosen Jan. 27.
