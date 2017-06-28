

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Police have arrested a shooting suspect after a pursuit on a highway north of Toronto.

Toronto police say a woman was shot and a man assaulted in the north end of the city at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the suspect fled, allegedly shooting at responding officers, who were uninjured.

Multiple police services pursued the suspect northbound on Highway 400 and arrested one person.

Woman shot, taken to hospital by emergency run. Officers shot at uninjured. Pursued suspect north 400 from Norfinch/Steeles. #GO1153308 ^vk — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 28, 2017

Vehicles damaged by fleeing car, please report to @OPP. Also, call 416.808.3100 & advise @TorontoPolice you were involved in #GO1153308 ^vk — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 28, 2017