Shooting suspect arrested after dramatic highway chase north of Toronto
One male was taken into custody following a police pursuit north of Toronto on June 28, 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 8:38AM EDT
TORONTO - Police have arrested a shooting suspect after a pursuit on a highway north of Toronto.
Toronto police say a woman was shot and a man assaulted in the north end of the city at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the suspect fled, allegedly shooting at responding officers, who were uninjured.
Multiple police services pursued the suspect northbound on Highway 400 and arrested one person.
Woman shot, taken to hospital by emergency run. Officers shot at uninjured. Pursued suspect north 400 from Norfinch/Steeles. #GO1153308 ^vk— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 28, 2017
Vehicles damaged by fleeing car, please report to @OPP. Also, call 416.808.3100 & advise @TorontoPolice you were involved in #GO1153308 ^vk— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 28, 2017
Police investigation - #Hwy11 near Memorial Ave - Orillia Hwy11 closed in the area https://t.co/BKB4PEEhIp— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) June 28, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Fate of Derek Saretzky to be placed in hands of the jury
- 'That stuff lives with you': Juror advocate says Saretzky jury has tough road ahead
- Shooting suspect arrested after dramatic highway chase north of Toronto
- Pilot schooled on proper chopper use after touching down next to Tim Hortons
- Canadians' view of U.S. deteriorated under Trump: global survey