A Canadian was lined up to get lunch with her family at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., when shots rang out on Friday.

Stephanie Auclair of Quebec told CTV News Channel over the phone from the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that she saw a wave of people run by screaming “shooter, shooter.”

“Everyone ducked down and took tables to have a shield,” she said. “After that we hid in the kitchen of the restaurant.”

Auclair said an airport employee eventually ushered people hiding in the kitchen out onto the tarmac.

She said she saw a man handcuffed and that airport officials said the shooter was in custody.

Five people died in the mass shooting and more have been injured, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

“Terrified wouldn’t even begin to say how I felt,” Auclair said. “We see this on the news … way too often.”

Auclair added that she was lucky she was able to keep her parents close by during the chaos and that they are all safe, if a bit shaken up.

“We’re the lucky ones,” she said. “Some families are going to get the message that their loved ones are dead.”

‘I saw him go pale’

Mike Starobinsky told Toronto news station CP24 that he was on the main level of the terminal with his wife, father-in-law and children when he stopped getting service on his cell phone.

Starobinsky, who was waiting to board a flight to Detroit, said that he removed his headphones and heard popping sounds.

“Next thing I know, somebody’s screaming ‘shots fired, shots fired’,” he added.

Starobinsky grabbed his children and headed outside, he said. On his way out, he saw a man on the ground bleeding profusely, and a woman beside him who seemed to be trying to stop the bleeding, he added.

Starobinksky said he watched the man’s “face turn pale,” and isn’t sure if he survived.

“Right now everybody is just in disbelief and standing right next to their families,” he added, “but it seems to be back to normal.”