Ice-covered trees are seen in Abbotsford, B.C., after an ice storm struck on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Sam Frederick / MyNews)
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 1:41PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 10, 2017 1:56PM EST
British Columbia has been blasted with another major winter storm.
Freezing rain and heavy snow hit the south of the province on Thursday and closed most of the major highways between the south coast and the Interior. By Friday, many highways remained closed and thousands of people were still without power.
Icy conditions and crashes left millions of commuters stranded in the Lower Mainland, with some forced to spend the night in their vehicles.
Many people took to social media to share pictures and videos from the storm, using the hashtag #BCstorm.
STRANDED ON A HIGHWAY
Lights are going off. I think we're all thinking the same, we're here for the night. #coquihalla #DriveBC pic.twitter.com/bcQfEAGG83— Cassidy Carew (@cassidylee8) February 10, 2017
#coquihalla Looks like we bunked in for the night. Sleeping in a a vehicle parked on a hill of ice. #BCHwy5. pic.twitter.com/YER0yvOjZe— Darrell Desjardin (@Djsilvecreek) February 10, 2017
@DriveBC looks like we're making camp on the #Coquihalla for the night #BCHwy5 pic.twitter.com/kYihZsJRki— Idelis Watkins (@idelis) February 10, 2017
Our Dash cam shows #BCHwy3 west #Cranbrook #Moyie have been salted will be slushed off soon. Please make sure washer fluid is filled. pic.twitter.com/vHhR3j8mFR— Rocky Mtn District (@TranBCRockyMtn) February 10, 2017
Gridlock on the Coquihalla highway between Hope & Merrit. Pure ice, I've never seen conditions this bad. pic.twitter.com/EdUA6rYA4s— Michael Bartier (@surleevintner) February 10, 2017
Another video from Jesse Whiller from the Coquihalla Highway. pic.twitter.com/MZsFioW68V— Justin McElroy (@j_mcelroy) February 10, 2017
FUN IN THE SNOW
There are people who have welcomed the snow this year. In Surrey, a bulldog named Lacey had a great time chasing snowballs earlier in the week.
SNOW COVERS SEVERAL PARTS OF THE PROVINCE
Three official ways to measure the #bcstorm here in the Comox Valley. Imperial (19"), metric (48cms) and Cumberland style (4 cold ones) pic.twitter.com/Qo80rfA3kO— Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) February 9, 2017
Ice had literally coated everything in Chilliwack. Look at this! @CTVVancouver #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/yhiHo8RqLP— Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) February 9, 2017
I found one of those Kryptonian crystals in my downspout! #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/FxiDaRzXKi— Snaggy (@Snaggy) February 10, 2017
Winter wonderland #whistler #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/PMwbZAFYui— Prefee (@XCountry06) February 10, 2017
