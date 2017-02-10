British Columbia has been blasted with another major winter storm.

Freezing rain and heavy snow hit the south of the province on Thursday and closed most of the major highways between the south coast and the Interior. By Friday, many highways remained closed and thousands of people were still without power.

Icy conditions and crashes left millions of commuters stranded in the Lower Mainland, with some forced to spend the night in their vehicles.

Many people took to social media to share pictures and videos from the storm, using the hashtag #BCstorm.

STRANDED ON A HIGHWAY

Lights are going off. I think we're all thinking the same, we're here for the night. #coquihalla #DriveBC pic.twitter.com/bcQfEAGG83 — Cassidy Carew (@cassidylee8) February 10, 2017

#coquihalla Looks like we bunked in for the night. Sleeping in a a vehicle parked on a hill of ice. #BCHwy5. pic.twitter.com/YER0yvOjZe — Darrell Desjardin (@Djsilvecreek) February 10, 2017

Our Dash cam shows #BCHwy3 west #Cranbrook #Moyie have been salted will be slushed off soon. Please make sure washer fluid is filled. pic.twitter.com/vHhR3j8mFR — Rocky Mtn District (@TranBCRockyMtn) February 10, 2017

Gridlock on the Coquihalla highway between Hope & Merrit. Pure ice, I've never seen conditions this bad. pic.twitter.com/EdUA6rYA4s — Michael Bartier (@surleevintner) February 10, 2017 Another video from Jesse Whiller from the Coquihalla Highway. pic.twitter.com/MZsFioW68V — Justin McElroy (@j_mcelroy) February 10, 2017

The #Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions right now. Conditions are awful. The highway is being described as a sheet of ice. This video from @cdub1111 shows just how bad it is. Many people sleeping in their cars tonight. A video posted by Sheila Scott (@sheilascottctv) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:54pm PST

FUN IN THE SNOW

There are people who have welcomed the snow this year. In Surrey, a bulldog named Lacey had a great time chasing snowballs earlier in the week.

SNOW COVERS SEVERAL PARTS OF THE PROVINCE

Three official ways to measure the #bcstorm here in the Comox Valley. Imperial (19"), metric (48cms) and Cumberland style (4 cold ones) pic.twitter.com/Qo80rfA3kO — Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) February 9, 2017