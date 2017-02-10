British Columbia has been blasted with another major winter storm.

Freezing rain and heavy snow hit the south of the province on Thursday and closed most of the major highways between the south coast and the Interior. By Friday, many highways remained closed and thousands of people were still without power.

Icy conditions and crashes left millions of commuters stranded in the Lower Mainland, with some forced to spend the night in their vehicles.

Many people took to social media to share pictures and videos from the storm, using the hashtag #BCstorm.

STRANDED ON A HIGHWAY

FUN IN THE SNOW

There are people who have welcomed the snow this year. In Surrey, a bulldog named Lacey had a great time chasing snowballs earlier in the week.

SNOW COVERS SEVERAL PARTS OF THE PROVINCE