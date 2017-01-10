

CTVNews.ca Staff





A five-year-old girl is defying the odds and making an incredible recovery after she was struck by a dump truck while on her way to school.

Three months ago, Maddie MacDonald and her mother Cathy Green were about to cross the road to catch the school bus in Monastery, N.S. when MacDonald was struck by a dump trump and flung back about ten feet.

MacDonald was airlifted to IWK Health Centre in Halifax where she suffered a brain injury, collapsed lung and fractures all over her body.

“She was unconscious for six days. They pulled her off all of her pain medication, everything, and she just would not wake up,” Green told CTV Atlantic. “(It’s a) very scary situation to see your little girl in.”

Doctors told Green that there was a possibility that MacDonald may not walk, talk or even survive the trauma but the little girl has defied the odds.

MacDonald is expected to be in rehab for a number of years but according to Green her recovery has been incredible and she is almost back to where she was before the incident.

“There are times that I just break down and cry, just so happy that she’s able to play,” said Green.

According to Green, the community has also been extremely supportive. A GoFundMe page created around the time of incident raised more than $11,000 in three months to go towards travel and medical expenses.

“One lady showed up here one day, I had no idea who she was, she had cards, she had presents for the kids, it was just… it was really sweet to see that outreach,” said Green.

The RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the incident and that they expect to know by next month whether they will lay any charges.

“The RCMP is waiting for a mechanical inspection of the dump truck involved and a GPS report, as well, on the school bus,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke of the Nova Scotia RCMP.

According to Green, the lack of answers has been aggravating, as she waits to find out what exactly happened that day, why it happened and what can be done in the future to avoid a similar situation.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Kayla Hounsell