

CTVNews.ca Staff





The family of a missing teenage girl whose torso was discovered in Lake Ontario is remembering her as a bright and beautiful girl who was “full of love.”

Officials confirmed the DNA of a torso that was found floating in the Oshawa, Ont. lakefront in September matched 18-year-old Rori Hache, who’s been missing since August.

“This is right out of a horror film and she's a sweetheart,” Krysia Meeldyk, Hache’s godmother, told CTV Toronto on Friday. “She was incredibly bright. She was beautiful. She was smart. She did not deserve to die this way, or at all.”

Hache was last seen on Aug. 29. Her family continued searching for her for months after the disappearance. They distributed nearly 1,000 flyers with her picture on it around Oshawa’s downtown core, with the most recent ones being posted just three days ago.

The unidentified female torso was found on Sept. 11.

“How do you tell your mind that it's her? You don't,” said Meeldyk. “You believe that she's okay. You want the best possible outcome. “

While the search for their loved one has come to an end, Hache’s family is still looking for answers about what happened to her and who could commit such a crime.

“I do know there is a sadistic individual somewhere in our community that would do this to my sweetheart,” Meeldyk said. “If they're capable of doing this, they need to be caught.”

Former Toronto police homicide detective and CP24 crime specialist Steve Ryan said now that the body has been identified, investigators are one step closer to making an arrest in the case.

“It’s a fantastic first step for the Durham Regional Police,” he said. “That was a big daunting task for them to identify who those remains belonged to. Now that they’ve done that they’ve got something to work from.”

The family has sent up a GoFundMe page to put a bench in her memory near the beach where her torso was found.

Anyone with information on what happened to Hache is asked to call the Durham Regional Police Service or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Tracy Tong and CP24