

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The shackled inmate who escaped custody while attending a funeral on supervised escort in Saskatchewan earlier this week may have had assistance fleeing, officials say.

Frederick Frank Frenchman was serving a 1,048-day sentence for aggravated assault, forcible confinement and two breach of probation charges at the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre when he attended his grandmother’s funeral on the Little Red River First Nation, north of Prince Albert on Tuesday. He disappeared from the funeral at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Drew Wilby, a spokesperson for Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice, told a news conference that Frenchman may have had help.

“We do have some indication that may suggest he may have had some assistance in this escape," Wilby said on Tuesday afternoon.

Frenchman was being supervised by two correctional staff members from the prison during the funeral, the Ministry of Justice confirmed to CTVNews.ca. He was also in full restraints, which includes a body belt, handcuffs and leg shackles at the time of the escape, the ministry said.

Wesley Valentine, a local resident who also attended the funeral, told CTV Saskatoon that many community members knew Frenchman and were shocked by the news of his escape.

“The guards — I don't know, they probably weren't watching him because he had shackles on and everything. He went outside for a smoke and then he took off from there,” Valentine said. “As far as I know, he just ran and, I don't know, people said they saw him running, but they don't know if he took off in a car or not because there were just young kids outside that were watching him run."

Frenchman’s twin brother, who is also an inmate, attended the funeral on escort as well, but didn’t attempt to flee.

The RCMP is still searching for Frenchman, Wilby confirmed on Friday. Until the investigation is complete, he said he’s unable to speak to how the inmate managed to escape or his possible whereabouts.

Investigators will be reviewing phone records as part of the search, the ministry said.

Frenchman is described as 5’11” tall, 163 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He sports multiple tattoos, including a rosary with a cross on his left wrist and the initials F.F. on his left hand.

Frenchman is considered dangerous and should not be approached, officials warned.

With files from CTV Saskatoon