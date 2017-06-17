

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police have released video footage of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in North York after two more women reported similar incidents this week.

In a news release Saturday, police said that they are trying to identify a man they now believe is responsible for three assault cases, all of which allegedly took place in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West area of North York.

In each case, a man who appeared to be dressed as an Orthodox Jew, offered women “blessings” before assaulting them, police said.

After an alleged incident at an apartment building on May 23 was reported to police, investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect and sought the public’s help in identifying him.

Police said Saturday two other women soon came forward describing similar incidents on May 22 and May 24.

According to police, on the night of May 22, a woman was walking to her residence when a man approached and asked to bless her. After she refused, police say she was assaulted, then followed home. The man only left after being confronted by a barking family dog.

Police say on the afternoon May 23, a man offered to bless a woman in the elevator of her building. The man then followed the woman to her apartment, police said, where he sexually assaulted her after saying that she needed to be blessed and cleansed of her ex-husband.

Police also say that on the afternoon of May 24, a man knocked on another woman’s door and offered a blessing, only to enter her apartment and sexually assault her.

The man is being described as six feet tall with a long brown beard, sidecurls and glasses. He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, a long black dress coat with a white collared shirt and a large brimmed hat.

Police are concerned that there may be additional victims.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.

