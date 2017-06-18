Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Ontario, Quebec
MyNews contributor sent in a photo of a lightning strike in Thornhill, Ont. (Eddie Chan / MyNews)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, June 18, 2017 8:32AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 18, 2017 12:46PM EDT
Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Ontario and Quebec.
The Ottawa and Gatineau areas can expect storms capable of producing strong winds, hail and heavy rain, Environment Canada says. Heat warnings have also been issued for much of southern Quebec, with humidex values set to soar above 40.
The announcement comes on the heels of a series of extreme weather warnings for southern Ontario on Saturday, which were lifted after severe thunderstorms drenched much of the region.
Those warnings, which were issued on Saturday afternoon, also included tornado warnings for the London, Toronto and Durham areas. No tornadoes are believed to have touched down Saturday. The warnings were lifted late Saturday night.
Environment Canada issues warnings when severe weather is likely to occur. Tornado warnings are issued when thunderstorms are strong enough to produce tornadoes.
With files from The Canadian Press
One of the more intense moments of the day, while videoing the rotating wall cloud, rfd winds & rain hit us. #onstorm #DTCwx #Stormhour pic.twitter.com/EPtSb5HrLC— David T. Chapman (@DTChapmanPics) June 18, 2017
Flooded.... #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/IKtdnWcaNi— Lucie �� (@pink_lolly) June 17, 2017
June 17, 2017
