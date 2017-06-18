

CTVNews.ca Staff





Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Ontario and Quebec.

The Ottawa and Gatineau areas can expect storms capable of producing strong winds, hail and heavy rain, Environment Canada says. Heat warnings have also been issued for much of southern Quebec, with humidex values set to soar above 40.

The announcement comes on the heels of a series of extreme weather warnings for southern Ontario on Saturday, which were lifted after severe thunderstorms drenched much of the region.

Those warnings, which were issued on Saturday afternoon, also included tornado warnings for the London, Toronto and Durham areas. No tornadoes are believed to have touched down Saturday. The warnings were lifted late Saturday night.

Environment Canada issues warnings when severe weather is likely to occur. Tornado warnings are issued when thunderstorms are strong enough to produce tornadoes.

With files from The Canadian Press