

CFRA, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Several people were taken to hospital after officials say they were apparently exposed to a toxic mix of chlorine and an unknown acid at an Ottawa-area golf and country club.

The incident occurred Friday evening at the Amberwood Village club in Stittsville.

.@OttFire is responding to the Amberwood Golf Club in Stittsville for a hazmat call. An unknown acid was mixed with chlorine. #ottnews — 580 CFRA (@CFRAOttawa) June 24, 2017

The Ottawa Fire Service said a Hazmat team was dispatched to the club, and fire officials said at least eight people were affected, though paramedics said they treated at least 13 patients.

Paramedics said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening, however, there was no immediate word on the condition of those injured.

All patients transported from hazmat suffered from respiratory burns / irritation due to chlorine. pic.twitter.com/lBZC1vFabF — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) June 24, 2017

Officials said they believed the incident occurred in the swimming pool area of the club.