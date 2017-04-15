

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Edmonton couple is moving into a dream home thanks to Alberta’s STARS Lottery -- a win that comes on the anniversary of a terrible loss.

“I thought it was April Fools’,” winner Don Cook told CTV Edmonton.

“We’re lucky enough to get a wonderful gift,” Don said. “I think Matthew had a lot to do with that.”

Almost exactly seven years ago, Don and Lynn Cook lost their son Matt. Matt’s promising hockey career was sidelined by a bone cancer diagnosis when he was 18. The cancer forced doctors to amputate his left leg in 2006. Undeterred, Matt shifted his focus to sledge hockey, eventually making Canada’s national team in 2008. His cancer, however, tragically returned. Matt was only 22 when he died on April 4, 2010.

The STARS Lottery raises money for an air ambulance network that operates out of bases in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Don, a former firefighter, got to see the benefit of STARS Ambulances firsthand throughout his career. Every year, the couple buys tickets to the lottery in the hopes of getting a break.

The win couldn’t have come at a better time for the couple, who have to move out of their current rental by August.

“STARS changes the lives of lots of patients and this will change our life,” Don said.

In the wake of Matthew’s death, the couple created the Matt Cook Foundation, which delivers care packages to young adults battling cancer. Don had actually just finished delivering a care package when he got a call about their new 2,829 sq. ft., $973,979 home.

“For this to happen this week, especially on the day that Don was going to deliver one of our Matt Cook Cares Package to one of the young adults at the Cross, it just was too much emotion,” Lynn said. “Sometimes when significant things happen, we go back to [Matt’s] philosophy that things happen for a reason.”

With files from CTV Edmonton