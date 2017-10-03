

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Seven of eight people travelling in a minivan were ejected or partially ejected from the vehicle during a crash on a highway west of Toronto.

Emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle rollover on the eastbound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way highway in Burlington, Ont. at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CTV Toronto that at least three of the occupants inside the van ended up on the opposite lanes of traffic on the highway.

“That’s pretty significant,” Schmidt said on Tuesday. “To be ejected from a vehicle and thrown to an adjacent highway.”

All eight were sent to hospital where one of them remains in critical condition, Schmidt said. The other patients were still being attended to, and police were waiting for an update on their status, he said.

Schmidt said the cause of the crash is still unknown.

“The road conditions are perfect. The sky is sunny and clear. No line of sight issues here at all,” Schmidt said. “We’re looking to see whether or not there’s any mechanical issues that may have contributed.”

The rollover snarled traffic on the QEW just past Guelph Line with all eastbound lanes closed and two of the three westbound lanes shut down for the investigation during the afternoon rush hour.

With files from CTV Toronto