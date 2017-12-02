

Seven people were injured, two of whom sustained life-threatening injuries, after a stabbing in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that the other two suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, while another person incurred only minor injuries.

The incident occurred near Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue just before 3 a.m. ET on Saturday morning, CP24 reports.

Details on the age and gender of the victims have yet to be released. Police have not provided any further information on potential suspects.

With files from CP24