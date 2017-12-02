Seven injured after stabbing in Toronto's Queen West neighbourhood
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 9:58AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 2, 2017 2:10PM EST
Seven people were injured, two of whom sustained life-threatening injuries, after a stabbing in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood.
Toronto paramedics told CP24 that the other two suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, while another person incurred only minor injuries.
The incident occurred near Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue just before 3 a.m. ET on Saturday morning, CP24 reports.
Details on the age and gender of the victims have yet to be released. Police have not provided any further information on potential suspects.
With files from CP24
Stabbing...Queen St / Ossington Av...Earlier today, Police responded to a stabbing a number of victims were treated in hospital...there are no arrests at this time..this is an ongoing investigation.. #GO3113787 ^mf— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 2, 2017
