

The Canadian Press





BRANDON, Man. -- A judge in Brandon, Man., is expected to hand down a sentence today in the case of a teenager who wanted to go overseas to fight with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, known as ISIL.

The teen, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was 16 when he was arrested and charged in November 2015 with counselling the commission of an indictable offence at the direction of, or in association with, a terrorist group.

The charge was laid after the RCMP learned of a Twitter account in 2014, which stated the boy was going to leave Canada and join ISIL.

He entered a guilty plea in a Winnipeg youth division provincial court last September.

A sentencing hearing in November was delayed at the last minute.

The Crown is seeking a 14-month sentence, seven months of probation and house arrest, plus a GPS tracking device that the teen would have to wear for two years.