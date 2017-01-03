Sentencing hearings wraps up for Alberta man who killed missing seniors
Travis Vader, centre, arrives at court with lawyer Brian Beresh, left, in Edmonton on March 8, 2016. (Amber Bracken / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 7:43AM EST
EDMONTON -- Lawyers are to present final arguments today in the sentencing hearing of a man convicted of killing two missing Alberta seniors.
Travis Vader was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.
The couple, in their late 70s, vanished after leaving their Edmonton-area home on a camping trip to British Columbia.
A judge found that Vader was a desperate drug addict who came across the McCanns in their motorhome near Peers, Alta., and killed them during a robbery.
The Crown is asking for a life sentence while the defence wants four to six years and, because of alleged mistreatment while in custody, suggests it should be reduced to time served.
Vader testified over several days during the hearing that he was attacked by guards, humiliated with strip searches and subjected to horrendous living conditions while in custody.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Leaked report reveals details of in-flight emergency that forced plane landing
- Dennis Oland due in court in murder case of multimillionaire father
- One year after daring escape from blaze, Winnipeg couple back on their feet
- Fire started by man who threw incendiary device at family's home: police
- Canadian dead after New Year's Eve party in Thailand: report