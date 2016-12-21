Sentencing hearing for Travis Vader to wrap up in January
Travis Vader arrives at court in Edmonton in a March 8, 2016, file photo. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 12:53PM EST
EDMONTON -- The sentencing hearing for a man convicted of killing two missing Alberta seniors is to resume in the new year.
Crown and defence lawyers have finished calling witnesses and are to present closing arguments in the case of Travis Vader on Jan. 3.
Vader was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.
The couple, in their late 70s, vanished after leaving their Edmonton-area home on a camping trip to British Columbia.
A judge ruled that Vader was a desperate drug addict who came across the McCanns in their motorhome and killed them during a robbery.
The Crown wants a life sentence while the defence wants four to six years and, because of alleged mistreatment while in custody, suggests it should be reduced to time served.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Adoption up, euthanasia down at animal shelters across Canada: report
- N.L. police called on to investigate reindeer sighting only to find errant moose
- Inuit leader still seeking justice for friend allegedly abused by missionary
- 'I just don't have an answer': Mom of boys killed in double murder-suicide speaks out
- Suspect sought after 85-year-old Halifax woman dragged screaming from her home