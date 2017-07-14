

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - The case of a Winnipeg woman convicted of hiding the remains of six infants in a rented storage locker will be back in court today.

Judge Murray Thompson is scheduled to deliver the sentence for Andrea Giesbrecht, 43, but may also hear a motion by defence lawyer Greg Brodsky, who wants the case thrown out because it took 33 months to conclude.

A Supreme Court ruling last year said legal proceedings can be presumed to be unreasonably delayed if they take more than 18 months in provincial court or 30 months in a higher court.

Her trial heard from medical experts who testified the infants were Giesbrecht's, were at or near full term and were likely to have been born alive, though how they died remains a mystery because the remains were so decomposed.

At a sentencing hearing, Brodsky asked Giesbrecht be sentenced to time already served while Crown attorney Debbie Buors asked for an 11-year sentence minus time served.

Thompson has agreed to let his decision be livestreamed by media outlets.