A Fort McMurray, Alta. school principal who went above and beyond the call of duty during the devastating wildfire there last spring has been rewarded for her actions with some special gifts.

On May 3, the massive fire was discovered and Dr. K.A. Clark elementary school principal Merrie-Rae Mitsopoulos was forced to evacuate the school. When two of her students were unable to contact their parents to collect them, Mitsopoulos took them under her wing.

As residents fled the city in a frantic mass exodus, the caring principal travelled with the two students, who were still separated from their parents, on multiple bus trips to various evacuation centres outside of Fort McMurray. In Edmonton, Mitsopoulos arranged for the students to stay with her and her family overnight.

Four days after the initial school evacuation, Mitsopoulos brought one of the students to the Northlands reception centre to reunite with his worried mother. The touching moment was captured on film and shared by local news outlets.

“I’m just so happy that they’re together,” Mitsopoulos can be heard saying during the recording.

It was that kind of sensitivity and compassion that caught the attention of CTV’s The Marilyn Denis Show. The show’s producers reached out to Mitsopoulos to invite her to be a part of their year-end special on Thursday. During the segment, the show aired the reunion between that student and his mother, which Mitsopoulos had arranged.

“It was so emotional for me,” Mitsopoulos said after the show. “What a moment to hear the story again and it just brought tears to my eyes.”

That wasn’t the only touching moment in store for Mitsopoulos during the show. The host, Marilyn Denis, announced that they loved the kind-hearted principal’s story so much that she would be receiving more than $19,000 worth of gifts.

“It took me a little while to process what she (Denis) was actually saying because I wasn’t prepared for that at all,” Mitsopoulos recalled.

The gifts include items such as clothing, jewelry, toys, electronics and gift cards. With characteristic kindness, Mitsopoulos has already started thinking about who she’ll donate her gifts to.

“I’ve been looking at some of the things and I’ve been thinking, yeah, I know someone who could really use some of this stuff,” she said with a smile.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Breanna Karstens-Smith