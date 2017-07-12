

CTVNews.ca Staff





Halifax police say the type of restraint device allegedly used on a local man who died in police custody last month is designed to protect officers’ health.

Corey Rogers was allegedly wearing a spit hood when he died. He had been arrested for public intoxication and was placed in a police cell where he was found unresponsive more than three hours later. His family believes the spit hood may have played a role in his death.

The type of spit hood that Halifax police use features a mesh top to allow the wearer to see and to let in air near the top of the head. The fabric bottom with an elasticized edge would block spit from coming out of the mouth.

The hood comes in an individual clear plastic bag with instructions taped around the outside. The package states the person who's wearing it must be under constant visual supervision.

Halifax Regional Police Sgt. Steve Gillett says the hood is meant to act as a physical barrier since, police are often spat upon.

He told CTV Atlantic that officers need to ensure there is no bleeding or other fluids coming from the mouth of arrested individuals who would wear the hood, and any eyewear would need to be removed before placing on the hood.

“If there's a medical concern we would obviously remove the hood and call EHS (Emergency Health Services),” he said.

Halifax Regional Police won't discuss Rogers’ case, citing an independent police watchdog that is currently investigating the death.

But they say officers in the prisoner care facility receive training on the use of spit hoods. As well, they say the police service is currently developing policy related to highly intoxicated prisoners.