

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police are looking for a group of armed vandals who were seen smashing two cars on security cameras in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said they received a report early Saturday morning that a group of men with bats and one with a shovel broke nearly all the windows on two cars in a family’s driveway.

Security cameras on the family’s house captured the incident.

Video footage shows a suspect approach the house and waiting for the other suspects to arrive.

One of them notices the security cameras and appears to try and disguise himself by pulling his shirt over his head.

The video then shows him moving to destroy the one of the cameras and instructing another suspect to destroy the other one.

The suspects then begin hitting the family’s cars.

“You can see them start to hit the car windshield and the other car. You can’t see them hitting the garage door and everything,” one family member who asked to remain anonymous told CTV Toronto.

The suspects flee the scene after about 30 seconds.

The family members, who does not want to be identified, told CTV Toronto that they then called the police.

“The criminal investigation bureau of 12 division has taken carriage of that investigation and are seeking the assistance from the public,” Peel Regional Police Const. Lori Murphy said.

The family members believe they were targeted but don’t think the incident was religiously or racially motivated.

Murphy said the security footage could help with the investigation.

“Those particular systems can be very useful tools for investigators,” she said.

With files from CTV Toronto