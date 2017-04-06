Security situation on United flight in Toronto
A United Airlines plane is seen from the CTV News chopper at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Wednesday, July 8, 2015.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 9:50AM EDT
Police are responding to a security situation on board a United Airlines flight at Pearson International Airport in Toronto.
Peel Regional Police say the incident involves a possible security breach at U.S. customs. Authorities said they are investigating a male party.
The airport is operating as normal and police say travellers should not be worried.
The aircraft was slated to fly to Chicago.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Treasury Board approves wage increase for RCMP officers
- Review board to get update on mental health treatment of Calgary mass killer
- Security situation on United flight in Toronto
- Passenger goes into medical distress, prompts emergency landing
- Close call after police find B.C. teens playing with replica guns