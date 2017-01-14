

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man is facing several charges after allegedly trying to steal the gun of a police officer in a Toronto hospital last week.

Surveillance footage captured in the corridor of Humber River Hospital’s emergency ward on Jan. 8 shows a man sneaking up behind two police officers as they walk down a hospital corridor.

The man is seen attempting to grab the gun from one officer’s holster. He is then taken down by the police officers.

The police officers, who were not injured during the incident, are now being commended for how they diffused the situation.

“There’s no excessive use of force even though the officer’s life was in peril by the person taking his gun,” Toronto Insp. Colin Greenaway told CTV Toronto.

Trevor Boucher, 30, is facing several charges, including assault, attempt to disarm a police officer and failure to comply with an Ontario Review Board decision.

Greenaway said the suspect has had previous interactions with police.

Boucher is currently in hospital and is being examined under the Mental Health Act. Police said once he is released from hospital he will be formally charged.

With a report by CTV Toronto’s Miranda Anthistle