

The Canadian Press





LIONS BAY, B.C. -- The search for five missing people in the mountains north of Vancouver resumed Sunday amid the possibility the group may have been swept away by an avalanche.

The search for the group was called off Saturday night because of the unstable terrain in the area.

Martin Colwell of North Shore Search and Rescue says rescue teams, technicians, avalanche dogs, and volunteer groups began their search again on Sunday after avalanche technicians deemed the area was reasonably safe.

Squamish RCMP Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival says six snowshoers got into trouble Saturday afternoon while climbing Mount Harvey summit northeast of the Village of Lions Bay.

Percival says a 911 call came in reporting an avalanche and that five of the six hikers were possibly missing.

She says that one of the snowshoers fell behind from others in the group and when he reached the summit he saw no sign of the group.

Colwell says the trail the hikers used isn't usually considered dangerous, but snow and wintry conditions can pose additional risks.

He says high winds and heavy snow can form a snow ledge, or cornice, along the edge of the trail. The ledges can easily collapse and are difficult to spot.

"Unfortunately, near the summit, there's some very large deep cliffs to the north," he says. "If you were to venture close to those then you would be at great risk."

He believes there is a possibility that the ledge may have collapsed with some of the hikers on it.

"The things with these snow overhangs is it's hard to see where the edge is, and they probably didn't recognize it from being on top of it," Colwell says.

Percival says Lions Bay Search and Rescue was immediately brought in and Squamish and North Shore Rescue provided help in putting 19 volunteers and two chartered helicopters in the area.

By Sunday morning, Colwell estimates the number of volunteers had grown to nearly 40.

No information about the identities of the missing snowshoers is being released until all the family members have been notified.