

CTVNews.ca Staff





A dogwalker and three dogs remain unaccounted for in Coquitlam, B.C., after rescue efforts were scaled back overnight due to weather concerns.

Annette Poitras, 56, has been missing since Monday afternoon, when she was out walking trails with her own dog and two others in the Coquitlam area on what has been described as an otherwise routine day for owner of the dog-walking business Annette's Doggie Daycare.

Poitras was last heard from around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, when she spoke with someone on the phone. The woman's van was found in a parking lot near the Westwood Plateau Golf & Country Club and trails her husband said she often frequented for her business.

"She's done these trails many times. She knows these trails well," Marcel Poitras told CTV News Vancouver on Tuesday. He said she would typically hike the trails where her vehicle was found because they were easier terrain for the older dogs to handle.

Search and rescue crews temporarily scaled back their operation due to a rainstorm on Tuesday. Coquitlam Search and Rescue manager Ian Macdonald told CTV News Vancouver that the case has troubled everyone involved, as there is still no sign of Poitras or the dogs.

"That perplexes us. It perplexes the RCMP and I think it perplexes the dog walking community," said Macdonald who has led a massive air and ground search for Patois involving teams from multiple communities.

Concern is growing for the woman who has been described as "athletic and fit," but unprepared for a night on cold and wet trails. With more heavy rainfall expected in Coquitlam, the RCMP were asking residents to stay clear of the search zone.

"The families ask that you pray for them and that you hope for a good outcome," said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. "The best thing you can right now is stay at home and leave it to the experts."

Videos shared on Poitras' Facebook page for Annette's Doggie Daycare reveal a woman passionate about being out in nature with dogs. Dozens of videos show groups of three or more dogs on hikes during all seasons with Poitras on trails in the Coquitlam area.

RCMP plan to release an update on the search efforts later today.

Dogs are labelled in photo below



Chloe: Border Collie

Bubba: Puggle

Roxy: Boxer pic.twitter.com/020GpKgkmk — Coquitlam SAR (@CoquitlamSAR) November 21, 2017