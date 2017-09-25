

The Canadian Press





BUFFALO NARROWS, Sask. -- Mounties and civilians are searching in northern Saskatchewan for a man who was searching for two missing hunters.

RCMP say the search is in the Frobisher Lake area north of Buffalo Narrows, about 500 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Police say 53-year-old Brent Caissy of Buffalo Narrows went alone in a white jet boat to the area to search for two hunters who were last heard from on Sept. 18.

The two hunters were found, and police say Caissy stayed in the area and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

RCMP say Caissy may be hunting on Laboldus Lake.

Civilian Air Search And Rescue Service is flying over the area and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.