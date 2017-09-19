Search continues for Quebec man whose vehicle was used in Amber Alert case
Yvon Lacasse
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 9:13AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 19, 2017 7:07PM EDT
MONTREAL -- The Quebec man whose vehicle was linked to an Amber Alert case last week remained missing on Tuesday despite intensive searches by Quebec's provincial police.
Police spent a fifth day looking for Yvon Lacasse, 71, along a roughly 100-kilometre stretch of highway between Val-d'Or and Rouyn-Noranda in northwestern Quebec, said Sgt. Marc Tessier.
Tessier said officers, canine units and a helicopter were involved in the search operation.
Lacasse, of Lachute, Que., hasn't been heard from since his car was stolen late Thursday at a rest area in that town about 80 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
The following day, Ontario provincial police found a missing boy involved in an Amber Alert inside Lacasse's stolen vehicle southwest of Renfrew, Ont.
They arrested the child's father, who remains in an Ottawa hospital in a coma, according to his lawyer.
Tessier said police retraced a route to Rouyn-Noranda, where the father stayed at a motel early Friday.
The father was charged with second-degree murder on Monday in the slaying of the boy's mother, who was found in a home in Saint-Eustache, Que.
Lacasse is described as bald with brown eyes, five feet, five inches tall, and weighs roughly 100 pounds.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Number of people seeking asylum in Canada at levels not seen since 2009
- B.C. hunter kills therapy dog mistaken for wolf
- B.C. Liberals: NDP breaking promise not to stick taxpayers with campaign costs
- Trudeau says Canada ready to help Mexico after deadly earthquake
- Calgary police say 'white power', swastika, on car investigated as hate crime