Police are investigating an alarming incident involving a rescue aircraft in B.C.’s Comox Valley region, where someone repeatedly shone a laser pointer at pilots in the cockpit.

The incident happened over the weekend, near Vancouver Island’s Mount Washington, according to officials at the air base in Comox. Flight crews reported seeing the laser flash three times at their Buffalo aircraft.

“It was a bright green light and it was kind of distracting for them,” Capt. Adam Rietman, a flight safety officer at CFB Comox, told CTV Vancouver Island.

Rietman says it’s the first time pilots in the region have encountered this kind of problem.

“It’s definitely been an eye-opener at this wing,” he said. “If the laser is strong enough, it can actually lead to eye injuries.”

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau condemned the incident on Twitter Wednesday morning. “Shining a laser on an aircraft is a very dangerous act,” he tweeted. “You could be putting lives in danger.” https://twitter.com/MarcGarneau/status/925701991967395841

Thirty-one laser strikes against aircraft have been reported in B.C. this year, according to Transport Canada statistics up until Sept. 15. A total of 203 have occurred across the country over that time period. Nearly 600 incidents were reported last year.

Anyone convicted of shining a laser pointer at an aircraft faces a $100,000 fine or up to five years in prison.

Former RCMP constable Dave Mellen, who was once on board a helicopter when it was hit with a laser pointer, says it can be a frightening experience.

“That was extremely dangerous,” he told CTV Vancouver Island. Mellen compared the moment to swerving a car into oncoming traffic.

“Something nasty’s going to happen,” he said. “If you plummet out of the sky, who knows what you’re going to hit when you hit the ground.”

With files from CTV Vancouver Island