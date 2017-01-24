Schools close, flights cancelled in Maritime provinces ahead of freezing rain
Snow day
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 7:22AM EST
HALIFAX - Some schools in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are cancelled today ahead of a storm that's expected to bring freezing rain to the region.
Environment Canada says rain will change to freezing rain in Nova Scotia today, while snow and ice pellets will change to freezing rain in New Brunswick.
The national weather forecaster is warning that significant ice build-up is possible.
All schools in the Halifax Regional School Board are closed, as well as classes in the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board and the South Shore Regional School Board, among others.
Meanwhile in New Brunswick, schools in the Anglophone East, Anglophone South and Anglophone West school districts are closed.
Some flights at Fredericton International Airport have already been cancelled.
