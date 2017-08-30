

The Canadian Press





MARKHAM, Ont. -- A school bus driver is facing impaired driving charges after a crash involving a school bus and a car in Markham, Ont.

York regional police say a school bus was carrying at least 20 students from a nearby high school when it crashed into a car at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, and kept bumping into it.

Police say no one was injured.

Officers arrested the bus driver after suspecting she was intoxicated.

A 54-year-old woman from Georgina, Ont., has been charged in connection with the incident with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and refusing to provide a breath sample.

Const. Andy Pattenden says police aren't seeing a reduction in impaired driving despite a number of awareness campaigns, but he says there is an increase in the number of people reporting suspected impaired driving to police.

At the end of June, the force started an impaired-driving prevention campaign that involves police handing out drawings by the friends of three siblings who were killed in a horrific drunk-driving crash.

Daniel, Milly, and Harrison Neville-Lake, along with their grandfather, were killed by Marco Muzzo in September 2015. Muzzo later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

"Impaired driving itself does not seem to be going away, but citizens' tolerance to it seems to be changing," Pattenden said.

According to York regional police statistics, officers have seen about 549 incidents of impaired driving over the past year.