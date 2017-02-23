

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Supreme Court of Canada is set to rule Thursday on whether a police officer’s opinion on a person’s level of drug-induced impairment should be accepted as expert evidence at trial.

Unlike alcohol impairment, there is no legal blood-concentration driving limit for marijuana or other drugs. Therefore, in drug-impairment cases, the courts must rely on police officers known as drug recognition experts, who are sometimes referred to as evaluators.

The legal ruling will determine whether drug recognition experts should be required to submit voir dires to the presiding judge so they can be permitted to testify at drug-impairment trials.

The government says the submission will add unnecessary delays. The opposing view is that personal opinions should not be a legal avenue for determining guilt.

The case at the heart of the ruling involves Carson Bingley, of Ottawa. In 2009, Ottawa police charged him with driving while impaired after he struck a car.

An officer on scene said he showed signs of intoxication, however, an alcohol screening test found his blood-alcohol concentration well below the legal limit.

Bingley did fail, however, a standard field sobriety test administered by a DRE at the scene. “When he failed the sobriety tests, Mr. Bingley was charged with driving while drug impaired,” a case summary notes.

Bingley eventually admitted to taking two Xanax smoking marijuana in the previous 12 hours before he was stopped. The police drug recognition expert decided Bingley’s ability to drive was impaired by marijuana use. A urine test revealed the presence of cannabis, cocaine and Alprazolam.

However, in an Ontario court, Bingley was acquitted. A summary conviction appeal led to the acquittal being overturned and a new trial was ordered.

There a second judge found the DRE evidence could be received without a voir dire. However, on the voir dire, the judge determined that the DRE evidence was inadmissible, and Bingley was again acquitted.

After a second summary conviction appeal brought on by the Crown, a third trial was ordered. Bingley was unsuccessful in his subsequent appeal.