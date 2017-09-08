The Supreme Court of Canada has decided that a B.C. mother and uncle accused in an honour killing in India should be extradited to face trial there.

In a unanimous decision, the court upheld a 2014 ministerial order that Malkit Kaur Sidhu and Surjit Singh Badesha should surrender themselves for extradition.

The pair are accused of plotting the 2000 murder of Sidhu’s daughter, Jassi Sidhu, who was ambushed and killed by a group of men in India. Her new husband, Mithu Sidhu, was also seriously injured in the attack and left for dead.

Court heard that Jassi and Sidhu, a rickshaw driver, had secretly married in Punjab, against the wishes of Jassi’s family, who had already “promised” her to a wealthy, older man.

Authorities in India claim Sidhu and Badesha ordered the attack from Canada and paid the equivalent of $10,000 to have the killing carried out.They want to try them in India for conspiracy to commit murder. A court there has already convicted the pair of murder.

The mother and uncle fought extradition, arguing they would face substandard prison conditions in India. Sidhu and Badesha, who are now 67 and 72 years old respectively, say they are in poor health and will require medical care in custody.

Their lawyers argued that the justice minister who ordered their extradition had not received reasonable assurances from India that the pair’s health and safety would be protected while in custody.

But in its decision Friday, the Supreme Court disagreed.

“In this case, it was reasonable for the minister to conclude that, on the basis of the assurances he received from India, there was no substantial risk of torture or mistreatment of B and S that would offend the principles of fundamental justice protected by Sec. 7 of the Charter, and that their surrenders were not otherwise unjust or oppressive.”

Eleven other people stood trial in India for the murder. Initially, seven were convicted and four were acquitted, then four more were acquitted on appeal. Three people are currently serving life sentences for their roles in the attack.

Sidhu and Badesha have been free on bail while awaiting the Supreme Court’s decision.