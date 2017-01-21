

CTVNews.ca Staff





A former mountain biker who found himself suddenly paralyzed in his Vancouver home is speaking out, saying he had to wait 40 minutes for an ambulance to arrive.

Andrew Cho, 29, was out for dinner with friends on Jan. 6 when he began experiencing dizziness, increasing numbness in his neck and loss of warmth in his hands and feet.

He returned to his apartment after dinner, only to collapse face-down. “That was probably the scariest moment of my life,” Cho said in an interview with CTV Vancouver two weeks after the incident.

Unable to move from the neck down, Cho somehow managed to drag himself to his phone, which had landed just inches away from his body, and use voice command to phone 911. “It took a couple tries, but I was able to use Siri with my tongue and make a call to 911,” Cho said.

An ambulance arrived and rushed Cho to a hospital, where he later learned that a blood vessel had burst in his C3 and C4 vertebrae. He underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his spine, and is currently being treated in a rehab centre. Two weeks after his sudden paralysis, Cho says he has regained some movement. “I can lift up my right leg and I can touch my head as of yesterday.”

But Cho has questions about how long it took for the ambulance to arrive at his apartment. The former professional mountain biker, who lives just a few blocks from St. Paul’s Hospital, was told that higher priority calls would take precedence.

“I’m not sure exactly why my call was de-prioritized but it did end up taking closer to 40 minutes,” Cho said.

BC Ambulance won’t provide specific details about the call, citing privacy reasons. But they say further investigation will be carried out to try and determine exactly what happened in this case.

“I am aware of this call and our sympathies really go out to this patient,” said Joe Acker, director of patient care delivery at BC Emergency Health Services.

Acker said that day, there was a “super-high volume of calls we were receiving” due to poor weather conditions and flu cases.

B.C. Minister of Health Terry Lake told CTV Vancouver that an injured person who doesn’t get help “quickly is a concern for us. “I know that BC Emergency Health Services is launching an inquiry into this particular incident,” Lake said.

