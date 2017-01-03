

CTVNews.ca Staff





Temperatures felt like -45 C in Saskatoon with the wind chill on Tuesday before rising again to a less chilly 25 C.

The city’s forecast calls for daytime highs around -25 C and wind chills around -40 C for the next several days.

“It’s very normal for Saskatchewan. Here in Saskatoon, we get around 15 days a year where temperatures drop below -30 C. This is our third day,” Environment Canada meteorologist John Paul Cragg told CTV Saskatoon.

A few years ago, Cragg says Saskatoon saw 30 days where temperatures were below -30 C.

Frostbite sets in after just 10 minutes at these temperatures. Environment Canada is advising residents to ensure they are dressed appropriately for the cold.

“It’s dangerous to be outside,” said Cragg.

The frigid conditions saw Brad Stratychuk’s two truck business live up to its name - Busy Towing.

“We’ve been able to provide service, depending on what you need, within an hour. (Or) a couple of hours for sure,” he said.

Stratychuk said calls for help have doubled to about one hundred per day as the deep freeze deadens car batteries. He’s also encountered more than one person who locked their keys in their vehicle while warming up their car.

“We see a lot more boosts and do a lot more unlocks,” he said. “People are warming their cars up and that’s something you don’t do every day, so you forget your keys inside.”

