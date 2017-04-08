

CTVNews.ca Staff





Warning: This story contains language that may be offensive to some readers

Saskatoon police are investigating one of their own after an inappropriate message was left on a resident’s cell phone by a member of the force.

Bronek Hart filed a police report last November when about $400 in valuables were stolen from his truck. Police followed up Wednesday, but Hart missed the call. The voicemail left on his cell phone spoke for itself.

In it, the officer can be heard saying, “Bronek? Who names their (expletive) kid Bronek? It’s retarded.”

The police service member also says: “It’s like they mixed up the word ‘broken’ and made it ‘Bronek’ Hart. It’s retarded.”

Hart said he was completely floored by the message.

“This is who we trust to protect our communities and be the role models in the community and that’s just not the action of someone who is a role model,” Hart told CTV Saskatoon. “These are things that you would never say to a person’s face.”

Hart has since filed a complaint with Saskatoon’s Public Complaints Commission. Saskatoon police say they have identified the officer who was on the recording and are taking the matter seriously.

“We want the public to know that we won’t stand for this,” Saskatoon police spokesperson Kelsie Fraser told CTV Saskatoon. “It’s not tolerated and if anybody has complaints of past conduct, to let us know.”

In a statement, Saskatoon Police Chief Clive Weighill said the comments made in the voicemail are “inappropriate and do not meet the high standards expected of our members.

“Our Professional Standards Officers have reached out to Mr. Hart and an internal investigation will take place,” Weighill added.

Hart said he’d like to see the matter resolved through disciplinary action. “I’d like it not swept under the rug,” he said.

With a report by CTV Saskatoon’s Mark Villani