Saskatchewan’s justice minister has rejected calls for a new investigation into the death of a First Nations woman who fell 10 storeys inside a hotel’s laundry chute. The rejection comes despite an admission by police that mistakes were made, and an inquest jury’s finding last week that the young mother’s death could not yet be explained.

The request for a new investigation was made by Delores Stevenson, whose niece Nadine Machiskinic, 29, was found unresponsive in the chute at Regina’s Delta Hotel in January 2015. Machiskinic later died in hospital, leaving behind four children.

Stevenson made the request after an inquest’s jury ruled last week that the cause of Machiskinic’s death -- originally ruled an accident -- could not be determined based on the evidence available.

Police say that they were not immediately notified by paramedics about the death, which resulted in a 60-hour delay to the start of the investigation. But the problems didn’t end there. Potential evidence was lost, toxicology reports were delayed and two men caught on security camera footage were not named as persons of interest until a year after the death. Police never located the men.

A lawyer representing Machiskinic’s family alleges that racial discrimination was a factor in what he calls a “botched” police investigation.

Tony Merchant told CTV Regina that he believes “if that had been a white woman working at (provincial utility) SaskPower, they would have been all over the investigation.”

“They would have concluded it was probably a murder,” he added. “They would have known who the two men were. They would have got the tapes. They would have been talking to the staff.”

Police Chief Evan Bray told CTV Regina that “mistakes were made, delays happened in two or three different instances, but it wasn’t because of the person, it was because of some process pieces on our end.”

Stevenson, Machiskinic's aunt, wrote to Saskatchewan Minister of Justice Gord Wyant, asking for a new investigation after the inquest, which made a single recommendation: that hotel laundry chutes be kept locked.

Wyant said Monday that it would be inappropriate for him direct the police to open a new investigation and that the Public Complaints Commission is the most appropriate body to deal with such a request.

Stevenson said last week that the investigation uncovered “a lot of truth” but that it also “raise(d) more questions about my niece and how she died.”

“I think that every person in Canada deserves a fair and just investigation with dignity,” Stevenson added. “I don’t feel like Nadine was given that investigation.”

