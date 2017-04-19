

CTVNews.ca Staff





A woman is facing human smuggling charges after authorities intercepted nine people who illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border in Saskatchewan last Friday.

The woman, identified as 43-year-old Michelle Omoruyi, was arrested after being stopped by police with nine people in her vehicle, the RCMP announced Wednesday.

The nine individuals, all originally from West Africa, entered Saskatchewan at the North Portal-Northgate crossing, police said. They were initially taken into custody by Canada Border Service agents and have since filed refugee claims in Canada.

The arrests were the result of a four-month-long investigation called Project Fadduce, which involved both Canadian and U.S. authorities.

“Throughout the course of the investigation, the CBSA uncovered evidence to suggest suspected smugglers were allegedly bringing foreign nationals into Canada from the United States by facilitating their illegal crossing between designated ports of entry,” Jason Evert, an assistant director with the CBSA, told reporters Wednesday.

The investigation also involved a search of a Regina home, where a “significant” amount of cash was found, police said.

The RCMP said U.S. Border Patrol has also arrested several people in connection with the same investigation, but no details have been released.

Omoruyi is facing charges of human smuggling and conspiracy to commit human smuggling.

With files from The Canadian Press