Sask. woman burned in brutal 2014 alley attack dies
Marlene Bird has died, according to a CTV News source.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 1:02PM EST
A Saskatchewan woman who was beaten and burned in a brutal 2014 attack has died, sources have told CTV News.
Marlene Bird is said to have died on Monday.
The injuries she suffered in a Prince Albert, Sask. alley were so severe that both of her legs had to be amputated and much of her eyesight was lost. Bird was said to have been homeless at the time.
Leslie Black, the man convicted of attacking Bird, was sentenced to 16 years in prison in September.
More to come.
