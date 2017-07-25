Saskatoon police are asking for help identifying a woman they believe was hired to create a confession video for a crime she did not commit.

Crime Stoppers are calling it the “greatest Where’s Waldo internet challenge,” as they try to rally the web users to help them find the blonde-haired woman in the video.

The “confession” was sent to news organizations and select individuals on Apr. 9, along with a message claiming that police were pursuing the wrong suspect in their investigation of a series of bomb threats and suspicious packages delivered around the city.

Alexa Emerson, a.k.a. Amanda May Totchek, turned herself into police one day after the video was sent. The 31-year-old had been the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant prior to her surrender, and now faces 83 charges in connection with the case.

“Please watch, you have the wrong girl,” a message included with the video said.

The unidentified woman in the video claims that she and another person put together the suspicious packages involved in the case, to incriminate Emerson.

“(Redacted) really doesn’t like Alexa,” the woman in the video says. “We made those packages together with the cookies and rockets and tissue paper… She said, ‘People will think the baking soda is anthrax.’”

The woman goes on to describe a love triangle involving Emerson, at least two others and a pregnancy. The whole video is done in a nondescript room with a couch, and the woman’s tone does not sound particularly authentic.

Const. Ryan Ehalt, who co-ordinates Crime Stoppers in Saskatoon, says the “working theory” is that the suspect hired this unidentified woman to unwittingly confess to the crimes on video. “It’s a hunch,” he said. “That’s why it’s a Where’s Waldo hunt.”

Ehalt says Emerson may have hired the woman through a site like Fiverr, where individuals offer various services, including video testimonials, for a small fee.

He said it’s also possible that Emerson may have hired the woman in Los Angeles, as Emerson’s Facebook page indicates she has spent some time there.

Police say the woman is “not in trouble,” and that they just need to speak with her in relation to the investigation.

Anyone with information in the case is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers Saskatoon.

“As she is not a suspect we are not offering a cash reward,” Crime Stoppers said in a Facebook post. “In the place of a cash reward we offer you the opportunity of untold glory and internet fame should you find her.”