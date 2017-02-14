Sask. man guilty of threatening PM Trudeau in Facebook rants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enter to speak media prior to heading to lecture hall to take questions from the public at the Health Sciences Building on the University of Saskatchewan campus in Saskatoon on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (Liam Richards / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 3:21PM EST
REGINA - A Saskatchewan man has been found guilty of uttering threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Christopher Hayes has been fined $500, given nine months probation, which includes not attending Trudeau events, and is prohibited from owning firearms for three years.
Hayes said on Facebook on March 6 that he was going to shoot Trudeau and in another post on July 8, Hayes wrote that he wouldn't physically harm Trudeau, but said the PM should be shot dead.
Court heard that Hayes wasn't charged by RCMP after the first post because the investigating officer believed Hayes understood the mistake he had made and would not do it again.
But in a statement to police after the second post, Hayes agreed when the officer said that he had crossed a line.
Provincial court Judge Ross Green wrote in his decision that he had no hesitation in finding that a reasonable person would find both posts constitute a threat towards the prime minister.
