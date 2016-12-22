

CTVNews.ca Staff





Santa Claus successfully renewed his pilot license and passed his annual medical examination, Thursday.

This news comes just in time, as Santa is set to deliver presents to all the girls and boys around the world on Saturday evening.

“Once again you’ve aced your pilot’s exam,” Transport Minister Marc Garneau told Santa in a behind-the-scenes video released by the Government of Canada.

“Your eyes are still in good shape, 20/20. Your health is good. Your sugar levels are a little bit high, but you are cleared to go,” he said.

Santa was pleased, offering a jolly laugh in response.

According to a statement released Thursday, Santa has also added some additional safety features to his sleigh.

Santa installed state-of-the-art back-up cameras powered by renewable energy: reindeer trot motion. He will also have HD infrared lights for night vision.

“Santa and his flight crew can now keep an eye on all the presents and back-up without any fear of slipping off a narrow roof,” read the statement.

And if that wasn’t enough, Santa is going high-tech this year with the help of a drone. (Don’t worry he got a special licence for that too.)

The drone's onboard camera will help Santa and Rudolph navigate remote lands more easily.

Santa is also testing the efficiency of drone gift delivery, with the hopes of using it for future Christmases.

Before Santa left to make his final preparations for Christmas, Garneau gave Santa one last reminder.

“Don’t use your cellphone and don’t do any texting while you’re driving your sleigh through the skies,” he said in the video.

Santa’s flight plan has been approved and his secret itinerary has been shared with all the countries, so we can all expect our Christmas gifts to be delivered on time.