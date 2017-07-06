

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian teen who edited Ryan Reynolds into prom photos with her ex has gone viral, after the "Deadpool" star tweeted his praise for the move.

Gabbi Dunn tweeted the two edited photos on July 4, with Reynolds crudely pasted over top of her date. "My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to 'edit' the photos a little @VancityReynolds," she wrote.

One image shows Dunn standing on a garden path "beside" Reynolds, whose image appears to have been roughly cut out of a red carpet photo. The second image shows Reynolds with his arm "around" Dunn. The shoulders of Dunn's ex are still visible behind the Reynolds image.

My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4 — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

Reynolds tweeted his approval of the images on Wednesday. "We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next," he wrote, adding the hashtag #DontMessWithGabbi.

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017

The Canadian actor is currently shooting " Deadpool 2 " in Vancouver.