

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Edmonton Public School Board is launching an internal review after a student was rendered unconscious by a runaway bouncy structure during an end-of-school celebration.

The incident was one of two separate bouncy structure-related occurrences at Victoria School and George H. Luck School in Edmonton on Tuesday.

In the Victoria School incident, EPSB officials say an inflatable structure became airborne and struck a student. One parent told CTV Edmonton that the structure "barrel-rolled" across a field and rolled over the student, knocking the student unconscious.

"We don't want kids to come to school and get hurt," EPSB spokesperson Carrie Rose told CTV Edmonton. "This is something we take very, very seriously."

Rose says a few students also sustained minor injuries at George H. Luck School, after another bouncy structure got loose.

The school board has not offered a timeline as to when it will complete its review of the incidents.

Roxie Malone-Richard, a parent at Victoria School, said the incident raises concern about the dangers of bouncy structures.

"If a gust of wind comes up, it's so unpredictable," she said.

"Obviously they're not as safe as we think."

With files from CTV Edmonton