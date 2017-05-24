

CTVNews.ca Staff





With summer fast approaching, Environment Canada’s senior climatologist David Phillips gave CTV News Channel the inside scoop on what Canadians can expect weather wise.

While many Canadians endured a miserable spring, Phillips assured that “there’s no connection between the spring and the summer [weather].”

TEMPERATURE

Summer of 2017 likely won’t beat last year, which was the fourth hottest summer on record in 70 years, but according to Phillips it will likely still be warmer than normal.

“There will be enough muscle-shirt, tank-top, beer drinking weather for many Canadians,” said Phillips.

However, it won’t be as consistently hot as last year.

Phillips also said that some regions, such as Baffin Islands and parts of Labrador, might experience a cooler summer than normal.

RAIN

“Precipitation is always a tough nut to crack,” said Phillips, explaining that most of the rain comes in the form of thunderstorms which aren’t even “born” yet.

But Phillips has no concerns regarding water shortages.

“The fact that the spring was so wet, some of the areas are still dealing with the wettest first few months of this year. We think we certainly are not going to hear the ‘D-word’, the drought word,” he said.

FIRES

According to Phillips, the extremely wet spring is also good news for fire fighters.

“We’re already seeing that forest fires are not an issue this year as it was this time last,” he said.

Last year around this time there were several major wildfires, including the devastating Fort McMurray fire which started May 1, 2016.

BUGS

Unfortunately the wetter spring means a lot more swatting and slapping of bugs come summer.

“We may have a healthy bug season,” said Phillips, explaining that the abundance of ponds and pools of water, which are good breeding grounds for insects, could be an issue.

EXTREME WEATHER

“We will certainly see our share of rocking and rolling kind of weather,” warned Phillips.

He advises Canadians to keep a look out for severe weather like tornados and lightning strikes.

According to Phillips, Canada is the second-most tornado-prone country in the world and it gets upwards of 3 million lightning strikes a year.