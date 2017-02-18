

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





The sister of the late Toronto-based filmmaker Rob Stewart says she has received tremendous support from the Canadian film community since her brother’s passing, and the family intends to honour his memory by continuing his work to raise awareness of ocean conservation on the silver screen.

Stewart had been in Florida shooting a follow-up to his 2006 documentary Sharkwater, called Sharkwater: Extinction, when he disappeared while scuba diving with friends on Jan. 31. His body was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard three days later.

“My family and I are committed to carrying Rob’s work forward. We will certainly do everything in our power to make sure that film continues in the spirit Rob was aiming for,” Alexandra Stewart told CTV News Channel ahead of a funeral service in Toronto on Saturday.

Alexandra said her brother’s work to highlight the decimation of shark populations, the practice of removing fins for human consumption, and the acidification of ocean water touched countless people throughout his award-winning career.

Stewart was known for getting up close and personal with sharks of numerous species, at times free diving next to them with no oxygen tank. He was equally willing to risk his personal safety in order to expose the shark killing industry fueled by global demand for products such as fins for soup and parts for wellness remedies.

“We know that Rob’s work was really far from being over. There is still so much more work to done,” said Alexandra.

“We have had tremendous support from all his partners, including those in the Canadian film community and the international film community, in coming forward to say they will help out in finishing this work, which we are tremendously grateful for.”

Stewart’s debut film Sharkwater won more than 40 international awards, and was named one of the top ten Canadian films of 2006 by the Toronto International Film Festival. A Kickstarter crowd-funding campaign for Sharkwater: Extinction raised more than $200,000, surpassing its goal of $150,000.

“There is still so much more work to be done in terms of saving the oceans and saving our planet,” said Alexandra. “Everyone out there who was touched by Rob is really at the heart of his legacy.”