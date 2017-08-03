Review to occur after B.C. Mountie shoots knife-wielding homeless camper
Police say the RCMP officer eventually shot the man, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 3, 2017 8:51PM EDT
KELOWNA, B.C. -- British Columbia's police watchdog has been called in after an officer shot a man at a homeless camp near Kelowna.
A statement from the RCMP says a Mountie was called in Thursday afternoon to help a city bylaw officer who was responding to a complaint.
The document says a man who was living in the camp approached with a knife while the officers attempted to de-escalate the situation.
Police say the RCMP officer eventually shot the man, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The Independent Investigation Office is a civilian oversight agency tasked with reviewing incidents involving on- or off-duty officers that result in serious harm or death.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police investigating after Pride flag burned in London, Ont.
- Arrest made in ATM robbery of 81-year-old woman
- Man shocks town by trademarking its name, but plans to hand over rights
- Review to occur after B.C. Mountie shoots knife-wielding homeless camper
- Manitoba inventor creates germ-killing salt door handle covers