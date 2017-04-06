

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - A review panel is scheduled to get an update today on the mental health of a Calgary man found not criminally responsible for the stabbing deaths of five young people at a house party three years ago.

Matthew de Grood was suffering from a mental disorder when he attacked and killed Zackariah Rathwell, 21; Jordan Segura, 22; Josh Hunter, 23; Kaitlin Perras, 23, and Lawrence Hong, 27.

The judge in the case ruled de Grood didn't appreciate his actions were wrong.

The two-day hearing, before the Alberta Review Board, comes just one week before the third anniversary of the attack.

At de Grood's last board hearing in July, panel members were told he was responding well to treatment for schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The board can decide to keep de Grood in a secure hospital, allow him into the community with conditions or grant him a full discharge.

Ronda-Lee Rathwell, who lost her son, has prepared a victim impact statement which she hopes to read to the panel.

She said she and other family members of the victims want de Grood to be deemed high risk. That would mean review board hearings would take place up to three years apart and unescorted passes into the community could be denied.

"I don't believe that he can be cured or that he can ever be safe in the public and not able to do this again," she said in a recent interview.