The country’s biggest party is officially underway in Ottawa.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their three young children were joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well Governor General David Johnston and his wife Sharon as they arrived on Parliament Hill to kickstart Canada Day festivities.

The dignitaries greeted throngs of cheering revellers who had gathered early Saturday under gloomy skies and rain to celebrate Canada’s sesquicentennial.

A line of people waiting to get through security stretched for blocks on Wellington Street.

But the drab weather wasn’t putting a damper on the festivities.

Jenna Doerksen, 29, travelled with her family from Winnipeg to participate in Ottawa celebrations. Wearing a red T-shirt and a flags on a tiara, Doerksen told The Canadian Press that she’s “wanted to come to Parliament Hill since high school.”

Speaking to the crowd, Trudeau praised Canada for its reputation of multiculturalism, inclusiveness and for being a peacemaker on the world stage.

He said that 150 years marking confederation was “as good a time as any” to celebrate, and “reflect on our past, cheer on today, and recommit ourselves to the future.”

He continued: “But let’s not kid ourselves. Today isn’t really our 150th birthday. We’re much older than that. Canada and the idea of Canada goes much further back than just 150 years.

“For thousands of years, in this place, people have met, traded, built, loved, lost, fought and grieved. They built strong communities, they worked hard to build better lives for their kids and learned to lean on their neighbours.”

Among the performers on the main stage were Irish rockers Bono and The Edge, who congratulated Canadians on their anniversary before performing the hit U2 song “One.”

Earlier Saturday, Prince Charles met with Trudeau at Rideau Hall, where the royal became an extraordinary companion of the Order of Canada.

During the chat, the pair discussed the rainy conditions. "We're Canadians," Trudeau was heard to say. "We can handle a little weather."

Dignitaries and politicians from around the world are joining in Canada’s celebration, sending notes of congratulations and birthday wishes to the Great White North.

Politicians send birthday greetings

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a shout-out on Twitter, wishing Canadians and his “new found friend” Justin Trudeau a “Happy Canada Day.”

Happy Canada Day to all of the great people of Canada and to your Prime Minister and my new found friend @JustinTrudeau. #Canada150 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

In a video posted online, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also sent her best wishes on Canada’s birthday.

“There are few countries anywhere in the world which hold such a strong connection to Scotland as Canada does,” she said.

FM @NicolaSturgeon's message to mark the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/eDKsm5SzJW — First Minister (@ScotGovFM) July 1, 2017

In a Canada Day statement issued Saturday, the prime minister acknowledged tensions with Canada’s indigenous community leading up to the sesquicentennial.

“As we mark Canada 150, we also recognize that for many, today is not an occasion for celebration; Indigenous Peoples in this country have faced oppression for centuries,” Trudeau said. “As a society, we must acknowledge and apologize for past wrongs, and chart a path forward for the next 150 years – one in which we continue to build our nation-to-nation, Inuit-Crown and government-to-government relationship with First Nations, Inuit, and Metis Nation.”

Indigenous activists

On Friday, Trudeau met with indigenous activists who set a protest teepee on Parliament Hill earlier this week to engage in what they referred to as “reoccupation” of the land and draw attention to indigenous affairs.

At first, the group clashed with police, but the structure was later allowed to stay, and it was moved closer to the main stage for Canada Day celebrations.

Canada Day celebrations are taking place across the country Saturday, and kicked off with a boat cruise off the shores of Cape Spear, N.L. – Canada’s most easterly point.

With files from The Canadian Press

