

CTVNews.ca Staff





Health Canada issued a nationwide recall of Bayer Inc. RestoraLAX 30+7 Bonus Packs Saturday after it was discovered the product may contain deposits such as clumps or lumps.

The deposits could pose a choking hazard, according to Health Canada.

An earlier recall was issued on July 2 for RestoraLAX sold at Costco Canada.

Bayer Inc. voluntarily expanded to the recall of the laxative saying: “Specific lots of RestoraLAX 30+7 Bonus Packs have been found to contain poorly soluble product deposits that in rare cases could pose a risk when swallowed,” in a statement released on July 7.

The following lots of RestoraLAX 30+7 Bonus Packs are impacted: 6G03PU, 6G02PU, 5M09PU, 6E25PU, 5M03PU.

Bayer said in their statement that they’re working closely with Health Canada and Canadian retail partners to “ensure that consumers are notified immediately and all impacted inventory is removed from store shelves and quarantined as soon as possible.”

Consumers are advised to stop using the product immediately and return the product for a refund.

Health Canada also advises to seek help from a health care professional if you have used the product and have health concerns.

Health Canada is continuing to monitor the recall and said they will take appropriate action and inform Canadians as necessary.